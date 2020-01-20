Two gold bars recovered in Jashore

JASHORE, Jan 19: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered two pieces of gold bar from Navarran Railway Station in the district.

The gold bars were found in an abandoned school-bag on Saturday evening.

Jashore 49 BGB Battalion Commanding Officer Lt. Colonel Selim Reza said, "Following a secret tip-off, a BGB team led by Naib Subedar Shahidul Islam, who was working at the Benapole Checkpost BGB camp, seized a red school bag."

The gold bars are of 1.5 grams and worth of Tk 31,95,000.























