Monday, 20 January, 2020, 2:32 AM
Two gold bars recovered in Jashore

Published : Monday, 20 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Our Correspondent

JASHORE, Jan 19: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered two pieces of gold bar from Navarran Railway Station in the district.
The gold bars were found in an abandoned school-bag on Saturday evening.
Jashore 49 BGB Battalion Commanding Officer Lt. Colonel Selim Reza said, "Following a secret tip-off, a BGB team led by Naib Subedar Shahidul Islam, who was working at the Benapole Checkpost BGB camp, seized a red school bag."
The gold bars are of 1.5 grams and worth of Tk 31,95,000.


