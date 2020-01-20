Video
Monday, 20 January, 2020, 2:32 AM
Two minors drown in Barishal

Published : Monday, 20 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Jan 19: A minor boy and a minor girl drowned in a pond near their house in Sholak Village under Wazirpur Upazila on Saturday noon.
The deceased were identified as Arafat Sunny, 5, son of an expat Shahidul Islam of Borakotha Union, and Maria Akhter, 5, daughter of Obaidul Haque Hawlader of Sholak Village. Both the deceased were cousins.
Family sources said mother of the deceased Arafat Sunny used to live at his father's house in Sholak Village. On Saturday morning, the two cousins were playing beside the pond. At one stage, they fell in it and drowned.
After searching, family members rescued them from the pond and rushed to Upazila Health Complex where they were declared dead.


