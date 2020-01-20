Video
Monday, 20 January, 2020, 2:32 AM
Farmers get fair price of betel nut at Raipur

Published : Monday, 20 January, 2020
Our Correspondent

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, Jan 19: Farmers of Raipur Upazila in the district have got bumper yield of betel nut this year, and they are also getting fair price of the produce.
They are now trying to recover the losses of the last year. Farmers said this year's favourable weather has helped achieve the bumper yield.
Betel nut of Raipur is sent to different parts of the country. The country is earning foreign currency from its export to other countries of the world. Besides, different industries are using betel nut leaf shell as raw materials.
The betel nuts of Raipur are big in size and have good taste. The annual business turnover of betel nut here is Tk 100 crore.
Last year, per kahon (1,280 pieces) betel nut was sold at Tk 700 to 800. But, after preserving in water, the same was sold at Tk 300 to 400. This year, traders are selling per kahon betel nut at Tk 1,400. Some of them are preserving it for earning higher profits.
Upazila agriculture office sources said every village here has betel nut gardens. This year 10,268 metric tons of betel nut was produced in the upazila. In the market, per metric ton dry betel nut is selling at Tk 77,000.
The sources also said betel nuts worth Tk 79.36 crore were produced in Raipur this year.
But, unofficial sources said betel nuts worth about Tk 100 crore were produced in the upazila this year.
Traders said after purchasing betel nuts at Tk 350 to 500 per kahon from different markets of the upazila in October, November and December, they preserve these in rivers, canals and ponds. Besides, half of the total produce is preserved for drying.
Trader Kabir of Basabari Village said, "Last year, we could not sell betel nuts even on credit. This year, we are trying to adjust the last year's loss by selling the produce at fair prices."


