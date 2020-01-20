

People suffer for rickety Kamalnagar bridge

The deck and the railing of the bridge have become fragile, making it unusable. Despite that, several thousands of people of Kamalnagar and Ramgati upazilas in Laxmipur and Sadar and Subarna Char upazilas in Noakhali District, students of different educational institutions and vehicles are using the bridge regularly amid risk.

It is feared that the bridge may collapse any time, causing casualty.

Locals said the 40-metre long and 2.5-metre wide bridge, which was built about two eras ago, are also important for travelling to Hajirhat, Karunanagar, Fazumiarhat and Charbasu areas.

The bridge turned fragile about six years back. But, commuting over it is still continuing amid risk of accidents.

Md Sohel, a first year student of Alexander ASM Abdur Rob Government College and a resident of Battala area, said he has to travel to and from his college by the bridge regularly.

Besides, several hundred students of seven education institutions, including Shantirhat Government Primary School, Fazumiarhat School and College, Matobbornagar Darussunnah Alim Madrasa, and Charjangalia SC High School use the bridge regularly, he also said.

He, however, demanded a new bridge considering the trouble of the students.

Some locals, including Jasim Bepary, Abdus Shahid and Yusuf Majhi said they use the bridge to carry their agro-products to the market. If the bridge collapses, they will have to suffer much.

Char Kadira Union Parishad Member Md Khokan Patwary said some accidents happened on the bridge in last several years. But, still people are using it as they have no other alternative.

He also said, "The government has built big bridges in different remote areas of the country. So, I hope that the government will build a new bridge in the area considering the plight of the people."

Upazila Engineer of Local Government Engineering Department Sohel Anwar said they have sent a project proposal to build a new bridge there. If the project is approved, the construction work will begin.































