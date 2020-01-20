Video
Monday, 20 January, 2020
Countryside

Two killed in road accidents in two districts

Published : Monday, 20 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two motorcyclists were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Naogaon and Pabna, in two days.
MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam Raju, son of Md Nasir Uddin Mondal of Aushgara Village in Sadar Upazila of Joupurhat.
Police and local sources said a truck hit the motorcycle in Enayetpur Bazar area on Mohadevpur-Nazipur Regional Highway and left the motorcyclist Raju dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohadevpur Police Station (PS) Md Nazrul Islam Juwel confirmed the incident adding that, police recovered the body and a case is preparing to be filed with the PS in this connection.   
PABNA: A motorcyclist died in a road accident in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
Deceased Rezaul Malitha, 40, was the son of Motiur Rahman of Digha Village in the upazila.
Locals said Rezaul lost control over his bike and hit a private car in Kadimpara area in the afternoon, in which he was seriously injured. He was rushed to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex where he was declared dead.
Ishwardi PS OC Bahauddin Farooki confirmed the news.


