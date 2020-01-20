Asian TV celebrates 7-year completion





To mark this, Asian TV organised different programmes here on Saturday.

In the morning, a colourful rally led by Police Super (SP) Towhidul lslam was brought out from Zila Parishad office premises, and ended at the same venue after parading the main roads of the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at the Zila Parishad Auditorium with District Correspondent of the channel Khaled Hossen in the chair while SP Towhidul Islam was chief guest, and Gaibandha Municipality Mayor Advocate Shah Masud Zahangir Kabir Milon, and Sadar Upazila Awami League President Rezaul Karim Reza were present as special guests.

Among others, Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Police Station Khan M Shahriar, contractor and social worker Matlubur Rahman, Gaibandha Press Club President Neyamul Haque Pamel, and journalists Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman and Ariful Islam Babu also spoke at the meeting.

The speakers urged the journalists of the channel to provide more objective and creative news and lead the country towards desired development in the spirit of the Liberation War.

SP Towhidul Islam underscored the need for telecasting constructive and development news side by side with problematic and potential news of the society to draw the attention of the authority concerned.

Asian TV District Correspondent Khaled Hossen said the channel was awarded licence in 2010, and it launched its journey on January 18, 2013.



















