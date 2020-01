Obituary

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, Jan 19: Meher Ali, vice-president of Vadarttipara Jam-e-mosque Managing Committee and former member of ward no. 3 in Kaliganj Sadar Union Parishad, died of heart attack at Suhrawardy Hospital of Dhaka at 2am on Saturday. He was 60.He was the proprietor of Shamim Biscuits & Bakery in Kaliganj.He left behind a son, a daughter-in-law, five daughters, grandchildren and many well-wishers to mourn his death.