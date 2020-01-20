Barishal-Muladi road communication snapped





Locals said the pontoon capsized when a truck loaded with electric poles of Rural Electrification Board tried to get on the pontoon at 8:30am.

Supervisor of Mirganj Ferry Ghat Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident and said they are trying to keep ferry movement on through alternative way.

After visiting the spot, it was found that a huge number of vehicles were stranded in the area.

Executive Engineer of Roads and Highways Division in Barishal Md Masud Khan said the truck was carrying at least 30 electric poles, but it can usually carry 15 poles.

















