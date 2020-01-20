Three detained on different charges in two districts





KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-14 arrested two persons with drugs from the district on Saturday.

The arrested persons are: Md Abu Huraira, 40, son of Md Inu Kha of Uttar Batta Village and Md Furkan Mia, 20, son of Abdul Jabbar of Paluanhati Village in Katiadi Upazila of the district.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan said RAB members conducted a drive in Monipurghat area of Sadar Upazila at night and arrested the duo with 1kg of hemp.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was field with Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS) in this connection.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police arrested a person from Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday night accusing of carrying arms and involving in a clash took place on April 23 last year.

Arrested Md Mazharul Islam, 34, is a resident of Barobariya Village in the upazila.

The clash took place last year on the evening of April 23 at Jamala Mora in the municipality. In the clash, Municipal Jubo League Joint Convener Tajmun Ahmed, activists Mostakim, Rhydoy and Tara Mia were shot.

Tajmun's Brother Nazmul Hasan lodged a case file with Gafargaon PS in this connection.

Following this, police arrested Mazharul and sent him to jail, said Officer-in-Charge of the PS Anukul Sorkar.

















