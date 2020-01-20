Video
Monday, 20 January, 2020
Countryside

Madrasa student kills self at Char Fasson

Published : Monday, 20 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Jan 19: A madrasa student committed suicide in Shashibhushan Bazar area of Char Fasson Upazila in the district on Saturday night.
Deceased Md Naeem was the son of Shafijal Islam Mahajan of Ward No. 5 under Ewajpur Union in the upazila. He was a student of class nine at Azufia Alim Madrasa.
Deceased's family and local sources said Naeem committed suicide out of frustration for losing Tk 24,000 to a group of frauds who mainly target the Bkash account holders. Naeem's elder brother Nayan from Dhaka sent Tk 4,000 to his Bkash account. A group of frauds somehow knew this and took his PIN number from him giving excuse of his account-related problems.  Later, they provoked him to enter Tk 20,000 more into his phone. Being trapped, Naeem collected money from a nearby Bkash shop owned by Ibrahim in Shashibhushan Bazar. He got so frustrated when he sees all the money was taken away from his account.
Later, he took poison in an abandoned shop at Shashibhushan Bazar. Locals rushed him to Char Fasson Hospital at night where he died while undergoing treatment.
Officer-in-Charge of Shashibhushan Police Station Md Monirul Islam said he heard the incident.


