21 institutions, individuals get pry edn awards in Sylhet





On January 9 last, a committee headed by Sylhet Divisional commissioner announced their names.

The list included teachers, presidents of school management committee (SMC), officers, public representatives and institutions.

Kayastharail Government Primary School in south Surma has been top among the other institutions.

Headmaster Md Joynal Abedin of Chunghor Government Primary School of Kulaura Upazila in Moulvibazar District has been recognised as the best teacher, followed by Purna Roy Chowdhury as headmistress of Ali Amjad Government Primary School in Moulvibazar Sadar Upazila.

As top assistant teachers, Sukanta Kumar Chakroborty of Khidirpur Government Primary School in South Surma Upazila of Sylhet and Roksana Yasmin of Mallikpur Government Primary School in Sunamganj Sadar have been listed.

Dr. Horipad Ray, SMC president of Dewan Shamsul Islam Government Primary School in Sreemangal Upazila of Moulvibazar has been recognised as the best president.

Nizbahadurpur Union Parishad Chairman Mohammad Moynul Haque in Barlekha Upazila of Moulvibazar has been chosen as top social activist. Assistant Teacher Mohammad Ismail Hossain of Elaiganj Government Primary School in south Surma has been top club teacher.

Office Secretary-cum-Computer Operator Md. Abu Bakkar Siddik of Kulaura Upazila Education Office has been selected as top employee.

Chandan Kumar Banik has been selected as top URC instructor of Dharmapasha Upazila in Sunamganj.

Surma Upazila Assistant Education Officer Md. Lutfur Rahman has been selected as top assistant upazila education officer.

Habiganj Sadar Upazila Education Officer Sarkar Abul Kalam Azad has been top upazila education officer.

Superintendent AKM Ibrahim of Sylhet PTI has been selected top. Md. Shah Alam of Computer Science Section of PTI has been recognised as PTI instructor.

Sunamganj Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Yasmin Nahar Ruma has been top UNO.

As top district commissioner has been selected Mohammad Abdul Ahad of Sunnamganj.

Barlekha Upazila Chairman Soyeb Ahmed has been the best chairman.

Bharaura Government Primary School of Sreemangal Upazila was able remarkably to reduce drop-out of students.

For not being any candidates under URC category, two names for assistant instructor and district primary education officer were not announced.















SYLHET, Jan 19: A total of 21 institutions and individuals have been selected for this year's national primary education awards. In 21 categories, they have been nominated.On January 9 last, a committee headed by Sylhet Divisional commissioner announced their names.The list included teachers, presidents of school management committee (SMC), officers, public representatives and institutions.Kayastharail Government Primary School in south Surma has been top among the other institutions.Headmaster Md Joynal Abedin of Chunghor Government Primary School of Kulaura Upazila in Moulvibazar District has been recognised as the best teacher, followed by Purna Roy Chowdhury as headmistress of Ali Amjad Government Primary School in Moulvibazar Sadar Upazila.As top assistant teachers, Sukanta Kumar Chakroborty of Khidirpur Government Primary School in South Surma Upazila of Sylhet and Roksana Yasmin of Mallikpur Government Primary School in Sunamganj Sadar have been listed.Dr. Horipad Ray, SMC president of Dewan Shamsul Islam Government Primary School in Sreemangal Upazila of Moulvibazar has been recognised as the best president.Nizbahadurpur Union Parishad Chairman Mohammad Moynul Haque in Barlekha Upazila of Moulvibazar has been chosen as top social activist. Assistant Teacher Mohammad Ismail Hossain of Elaiganj Government Primary School in south Surma has been top club teacher.Office Secretary-cum-Computer Operator Md. Abu Bakkar Siddik of Kulaura Upazila Education Office has been selected as top employee.Chandan Kumar Banik has been selected as top URC instructor of Dharmapasha Upazila in Sunamganj.Surma Upazila Assistant Education Officer Md. Lutfur Rahman has been selected as top assistant upazila education officer.Habiganj Sadar Upazila Education Officer Sarkar Abul Kalam Azad has been top upazila education officer.Superintendent AKM Ibrahim of Sylhet PTI has been selected top. Md. Shah Alam of Computer Science Section of PTI has been recognised as PTI instructor.Sunamganj Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Yasmin Nahar Ruma has been top UNO.As top district commissioner has been selected Mohammad Abdul Ahad of Sunnamganj.Barlekha Upazila Chairman Soyeb Ahmed has been the best chairman.Bharaura Government Primary School of Sreemangal Upazila was able remarkably to reduce drop-out of students.For not being any candidates under URC category, two names for assistant instructor and district primary education officer were not announced.