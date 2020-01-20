Video
Monday, 20 January, 2020, 2:31 AM
4,000 blankets distributed in Bagerhat

Published : Monday, 20 January, 2020
Our Correspondent

Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque distributing warm clothes among the cold-hit poor people in Mongla Upazila of Bagerhat on Sunday. photo: observer

KHULNA, Jan 19: Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (BIFPCL) has distributed warm clothes  to the cold-affected poor people in Rampal and Mongla upazilas of Bagerhat on Sunday to mitigate their sufferings.
A total of 4,000 blankets have been distributed by the company among the destitute suffering from cold weather in different union parishads of Rampal and Mongla.
Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque attended the distribution programme as chief guest while SC Pandey, project director of Ma�tre Super Thermal Power Project (MSTPP) of Rampal presided over the function.
Among others, Md. Rezaul Karim, deputy project director of MSTPP, Sidharth Mondal, DGM (HR), Tariqul Islam, DM (HR) of BIFPCL, Mallick Sudhangsu, president of Khulna TV Reporters Unity, and Gias Uddin,  Gouramva Union chairman, were present at the function.















