

AIUB and BFF Signs MOU

Ms. Mahfuza Akhter Kiron, FIFA Council member and Chairman, Female Football Committee of BFF, Abdul Kader Nazmul, Director, Sports & Cultural Affairs of AIUB, Mr. Md. Abu Nayeem Sohag, General Secretary, BFF and Mr. Khondoker Wasim Iqbal, Former National Football Player of Bangladesh Football Team, Abu Mia Akanda Tuhin, Asst. Director, Public Relations, AIUB were present among other high officials from both the organizations during the MOU signing ceremony and the press conference. American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) and Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) have signed an MOU on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2 pm in the BFF House in Motijheel, Dhaka. Under this MOU, AIUB will be the official Education Partner of Bangladesh Football Federation for the next 3 years.On behalf of AIUB, Dr. Hasanul A. Hasan, honorable Founder Member, AIUB and on behalf of BFF, Mr. Kazi Md. Salahuddin, honorable President, BFF and Former National Football player of Bangladesh Football Team signed the MOU. The MOU signing ceremony was followed by a press conference which was held at BFF House conference hall.Ms. Mahfuza Akhter Kiron, FIFA Council member and Chairman, Female Football Committee of BFF, Abdul Kader Nazmul, Director, Sports & Cultural Affairs of AIUB, Mr. Md. Abu Nayeem Sohag, General Secretary, BFF and Mr. Khondoker Wasim Iqbal, Former National Football Player of Bangladesh Football Team, Abu Mia Akanda Tuhin, Asst. Director, Public Relations, AIUB were present among other high officials from both the organizations during the MOU signing ceremony and the press conference.