RU forms anti-ragging committee

RAJSHSHI, January, 19: A 23-membered Anti-Ragging committee was formed in Rajshahi University (RU) by the direction of University Grants Commission (UGC).M Abdus Sobhan, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university formed the committee making proctor Prof. Lutfar Rahman on Sunday as convener aiming to create student-friendly campus.A release signed by convener has already been sent to the every departments to prevent ragging in the campus.The release said, ragging is a social curse. As a result, it disrupts the education environment and creates mental stresses among the students. That's why no ragging will be allowed in the campus. Those who will be involved in the ragging, they must be brought under the disciplinary action.Asked, Proctor Prof. Dr. Lutfar Rahman said that the UGC has directed to form anti-ragging and anti-drug committee in the university to maintain the well environment of education. The committee will be active in preventing ragging and drug trafficking, Lutfar added.