

Views exchanging on further promoting Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral relations

















Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh, called on Amanul Haq, Chief of Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh on Sunday. The Chief of Protocol warmly welcomed High Commissioner Siddiqui to Bangladesh and assured him of his full cooperation and support in the discharge of his official responsibilities. During the call, they exchanged views on further promoting Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral relations as well as issues relating to protocol. photo: observer