

MPOWA gets new body

They were elected for the positions in its election held on the office at port city on Saturday. The voting began at 9:00am and end at 2:00pm yesterday.

In the full committee, M Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury as Senior Vice President, M Shariful Islam (Main-Installation) and M Shariful Islam (Head Office) as Vice Presidents, ASM Ahsan Habib (Chattogram), Syed Alam (Dhaka), SM Abdullah (Khulna), and M Ahsanul Amin (Bogra) as Joint Secretaries, Titul Kumar Sikder as Cultural and Social Welfare Secretary, M Reza Hossain as Finance Secretary, M Selim Reza Ashrafi as Office Secretary, were elected for next 2020-2021 year.

















CHATTOGRAM, JAN 19: Meghna Petroleum Limited's Deputy General Manager Engr M Mahbubun Noor and Deputy General Manager Engr AKM Akter Kamal Chowdhury were elected as President and General Secretary of Meghna Petroleum Officers Welfare Association respectively.They were elected for the positions in its election held on the office at port city on Saturday. The voting began at 9:00am and end at 2:00pm yesterday.In the full committee, M Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury as Senior Vice President, M Shariful Islam (Main-Installation) and M Shariful Islam (Head Office) as Vice Presidents, ASM Ahsan Habib (Chattogram), Syed Alam (Dhaka), SM Abdullah (Khulna), and M Ahsanul Amin (Bogra) as Joint Secretaries, Titul Kumar Sikder as Cultural and Social Welfare Secretary, M Reza Hossain as Finance Secretary, M Selim Reza Ashrafi as Office Secretary, were elected for next 2020-2021 year.