50 more fish sanctuaries in the offing





Step has also been taken to boost production of fish along with enhancing its productivity and habitat development through establishing 1,860 demonstration farms and 80 beel nurseries after re-excavation of those.

The promotional activities are being done with intervention of a four-year project titled "Fisheries Development Project in Rajshahi Division" at present.

Department of Fisheries (DoF) has started implementing the Taka 47.47-crore project in 65 Upazilas in all eight districts of the division, said Kamrul Hassan, Director of the project.

Around 2,000 distressed fishermen will be engaged to various alternative income generation activities in phases for reducing overfishing in the natural water bodies besides employment generation for them with the ultimate goal of improving their socio-economic condition. —BSS















