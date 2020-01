Tarikat conference, organised by Muniria Jubo Tabliq, will be held at Kaktia Alia Gausul Azam Darbar Sharif Complex Maidan at Bayezid in Chattogram on Monday, says a press release.

Principal Allama Shaikh Sayeed Morshede Azam, chief of Kaktia Alia Gausal Azam Darbar Sharif, will attend the conference as the chief guest.