52pcs gold bar recovered in Ctg airport

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 19: Chattogram Custom officials recovered 52 pieces of gold bar worth around Tk 3.6 crore at boarding breeze area near the Aircraft gate of Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram on Sunday morning.

M Reyadul Islam, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Chattogram Customs House said, on a tipped-off, a team of customs officials found the gold bars weighing around 6.084 kg could worth around Tk3.6 crore. The gold was come through the Bangladesh Biman (BG-148) from Dubai at around 8:45am.

A Case was filed with the police station in this connection, the DC added.









