Monday, 20 January, 2020, 2:30 AM
10 guidelines issued on use of â€˜Mujib Yearâ€™ logo

Published : Monday, 20 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

Ten guidelines have been issued to ensure the proper use of the 'Mujib Centenary Logo' on the occasion of the birth centenary celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
A press release of the National Implementation Committee of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary celebration gave these directives to ensure the use of approved as well as quality logo at all government, private and other institutions.
The guidelines include: using same size, colour and shape of the logo everywhere both home and abroad, branding of the logo, use of the logo at appropriate places or venues and the logo will be allowed to use till March 26 in 2021.
The 10 guidelines will be available on the website: http:/mujib1000.gov.bd, the release added.




The birth centenary celebrations, officially termed 'Mujib Year', will formally start on Bangabandhu's birthday, March 17, this year and will continue till March 26, 2021, marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.    —BSS


