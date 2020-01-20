PM asks BD HC in Sâ€™pore to extend full support for Andrew Kishoreâ€™s treatment





"The Prime Minister gave the directive to Bangladesh High Commission in Singapore this noon to supervise the overall issue of the treatment of Andrew Kishore who has been suffering from cancer," PM's Deputy Press Secretary Ashraful Alam Khokan said.

Andrew Kishore, the eight-time National Film Award-winning playback singer, is now undergoing treatment at the Singapore General Hospital.

He was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a cancer that originates in the lymphatic system, in September last.

Earlier, the Prime Minister gave financial assistance of Tk 10 lakh to the eminent singer for his treatment, Khokan said. —UNB































Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked the Bangladesh High Commission in Singapore to extend full support for the treatment of legendary playback singer Andrew Kishore."The Prime Minister gave the directive to Bangladesh High Commission in Singapore this noon to supervise the overall issue of the treatment of Andrew Kishore who has been suffering from cancer," PM's Deputy Press Secretary Ashraful Alam Khokan said.Andrew Kishore, the eight-time National Film Award-winning playback singer, is now undergoing treatment at the Singapore General Hospital.He was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a cancer that originates in the lymphatic system, in September last.Earlier, the Prime Minister gave financial assistance of Tk 10 lakh to the eminent singer for his treatment, Khokan said. —UNB