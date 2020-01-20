BIMSTEC Media Confce opens



Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Akhtaruzzaman inaugurates a three-day-long conference on 'BIMSTEC Film, Media and Journalism Studies Conference-2020' at Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium on Dhaka University campus on Sunday marking birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. photo: observer

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the conference, which is jointly organized by the Department of Television, Film and Photography, (University of Dhaka) and The Department of Media and Mass Communication of American International University of Bangladesh at Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium of Social Science Building of Dhaka University (DU on Sunday.

This type of conference is taking place for the first time in Bangladesh, and will continue till 21st of January, 2020.

Several media experts, intellectuals, university teachers and scholars from different countries will present their research papers in the conference.

Appreciating such a conference, Prof Akhtaruzzaman said that this conference coincides with two important events of 100th birthday of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Dhaka University's 100th years of establishment.

Dr A J M Shafiul Alam Bhuiyan, Convener of the conference and Founder Chairman of Department of Television, Film and Photography of University of Dhaka gave the welcome address.

Ambassador M Shafidul Islam, Secretary General BIMSTEC said that this platform will help exchange knowledge between the researchers belonging to different countries of BIMSTEC.

Prof Ujjwala Barve, Head of Department of Communication and Journalism, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), India presented a research paper 'Coping with Trolling' in the second session.

Discussing various aspects of trolling she said that cyber trolling is a menace on the social media, and has a negative impact on the people trolled.

"Most of the times the trolls use derogatory and indecent language that affects the victims psychologically for long," she said.

Talking about the targets of trolling, she said that celebrities, the political activists, social activists, journalists, and even common people who are engaged on social media extensively can be victims of trolling.

Categorizing the trolls in different types in her research paper she noted that people with different characteristics can engage in trolling.

"People with no real engagement, with complexes, with strong political ideologies troll a lot. There are also some who are employed for trolling," she said.

Objectives of her research are to know the reasons why people troll, what is the nature and extent of trolling and its various effects on psychology, social life, on freedom and expression, on relations including interpersonal communication and effect on professional career.

Her research work indicates some measures that the trolled can resort to cope with trolling. They comprise technical solutions, self counseling and self censorship.





















A three- day- long "BIMSTEC Film, Media and Journalism Studies Conference-2020' has begun in the city to mark the 100th birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the conference, which is jointly organized by the Department of Television, Film and Photography, (University of Dhaka) and The Department of Media and Mass Communication of American International University of Bangladesh at Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium of Social Science Building of Dhaka University (DU on Sunday.This type of conference is taking place for the first time in Bangladesh, and will continue till 21st of January, 2020.Several media experts, intellectuals, university teachers and scholars from different countries will present their research papers in the conference.Appreciating such a conference, Prof Akhtaruzzaman said that this conference coincides with two important events of 100th birthday of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Dhaka University's 100th years of establishment.Dr A J M Shafiul Alam Bhuiyan, Convener of the conference and Founder Chairman of Department of Television, Film and Photography of University of Dhaka gave the welcome address.Ambassador M Shafidul Islam, Secretary General BIMSTEC said that this platform will help exchange knowledge between the researchers belonging to different countries of BIMSTEC.Prof Ujjwala Barve, Head of Department of Communication and Journalism, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), India presented a research paper 'Coping with Trolling' in the second session.Discussing various aspects of trolling she said that cyber trolling is a menace on the social media, and has a negative impact on the people trolled."Most of the times the trolls use derogatory and indecent language that affects the victims psychologically for long," she said.Talking about the targets of trolling, she said that celebrities, the political activists, social activists, journalists, and even common people who are engaged on social media extensively can be victims of trolling.Categorizing the trolls in different types in her research paper she noted that people with different characteristics can engage in trolling."People with no real engagement, with complexes, with strong political ideologies troll a lot. There are also some who are employed for trolling," she said.Objectives of her research are to know the reasons why people troll, what is the nature and extent of trolling and its various effects on psychology, social life, on freedom and expression, on relations including interpersonal communication and effect on professional career.Her research work indicates some measures that the trolled can resort to cope with trolling. They comprise technical solutions, self counseling and self censorship.