Monday, 20 January, 2020, 2:30 AM
Shaheed Asad Day today

Published : Monday, 20 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Shaheed Asad Day will be observed on Monday, commemorating the supreme sacrifice of student leader Asad during the mass upsurge of 1969 that led to the country's independence.
The nation will recall Asad's sacrifice with deep gratitude though various programmes, marking his 51st martyrdom anniversary.
On this day in 1969, Asaduzzaman was killed in firing by Pakistani forces before Dhaka Medical College Hospital while protesting their repressive acts on the then East Pakistan people.
Then a graduate student of history at Dhaka University, Asad was also the DU unit president and Dhaka city unit general secretary of erstwhile East Pakistan Chhatra Union.
Then President Ayub Khan was forced to step down amid a mass revolt fuelled by the incident.
Different socio-political organisations, including Shaheed Asad Parishad, have chalked out elaborate programmes marking the day.
Meanwhile, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion paying homage to the memory of Asad.
They also prayed for the eternal peace of Asad's departed soul.    —UNB


