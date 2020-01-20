Verdict in CPB rally bomb blast case today





Judge Md Robiul Alam of the Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka is expected to deliver the verdict.

On December 1 last year, the court fixed the judgement date after conclusion of arguments of both sides -prosecution and defence. Forty-six prosecution witnesses testified before the court.









On January 20, 2001, a powerful bomb exploded by suspected militants at the CPB's rally at Paltan Maidan in the capital. Five people were killed and 25 others were wounded in the grisly bomb attack.

Later, the then CPB President Monzurul Ahsan Khan filed a case with Paltan Police Station, accusing unknown people in connection with the incident. CID Inspector Mrinal Kanti Saha, also the investigation officer, submitted two charge sheets to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, Dhaka, on November 27 in 2013.

One was filed for killing five people and injuring 50 others while another under the Explosive Substances Act. According to the charge sheets, the accused carried out the attacks on the pretext that the CPB members were "atheists".

