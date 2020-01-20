Video
Monday, 20 January, 2020, 2:30 AM
Home Back Page

Verdict in CPB rally bomb blast case today

Published : Monday, 20 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Court Correspondent

The Judgement  in a case filed over bomb attack on a rally of Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) in 2001, which killed five people , will be delivered today (Monday.
Judge Md Robiul Alam of the Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka is expected to deliver the verdict.
On December 1 last year, the court fixed the judgement date after conclusion of arguments of both sides -prosecution and defence. Forty-six prosecution witnesses testified before the court.




On January 20, 2001, a powerful bomb exploded by suspected militants at the CPB's rally at Paltan Maidan in the capital. Five people were killed and 25 others were wounded in the grisly bomb attack.
Later, the then CPB President Monzurul Ahsan Khan filed a case with Paltan Police Station, accusing unknown people in connection with the incident. CID Inspector Mrinal Kanti Saha, also the investigation officer, submitted two charge sheets to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, Dhaka, on November 27 in 2013.
One was filed for killing five people and injuring 50 others while another under the Explosive Substances Act. According to the charge sheets, the accused carried out the attacks on the pretext that the CPB members were "atheists".
Of the 13 accused, Huji chief Mufti Hannan was executed in the case for grenade attacks on British High Commissioner in Sylhet and Mufti Mainuddin Sheikh, Arif Hassan Sumon, Maulana Sabbir Ahmed, Maulana Shawkat Osman and Md Moshiur Rahman are now behind bars. Accused Mufti Abdul Hai, Shafiqur Rahman, Jahangir Alam Badar, Md Nur Islam, Mohibul Mustakin, Anisur Rahman and Rafiqul Alam Miraj have been absconding since the incident. Trial of the case filed under the Explosive Substances Act is going on in the same court.



