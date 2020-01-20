Rohingya man killed in Cox’s Bazar shootout

A Rohingya man has been killed in an alleged shootout with Border Guards Bangladesh or BGB in Cox's Bazar.

The incident took place in the Jadimura neighbourhood in Hila Union in the early hours of Sunday, said Lt Col Md Faisal Hasan Khan, head of Teknaf-2 BGB Battalion.

The dead man has been identified as Mohammad Aias, 25, a resident of Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia.

BGB officials believe Aias was a drug trafficker.

The body was sent to the hospital's morgue for an autopsy. -bdnews24.com












