Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 January, 2020, 2:30 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Rohingya man killed in Cox’s Bazar shootout

Published : Monday, 20 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

A Rohingya man has been killed in an alleged shootout with Border Guards Bangladesh or BGB in Cox's Bazar.
The incident took place in the Jadimura neighbourhood in Hila Union in the early hours of Sunday, said Lt Col Md Faisal Hasan Khan, head of Teknaf-2 BGB Battalion.   
The dead man has been identified as Mohammad Aias, 25, a resident of Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia.
BGB officials believe Aias was a drug trafficker.
The body was sent to the hospital's morgue for an autopsy.     -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Verdict in CPB rally bomb blast case today
Rohingya man killed in Cox’s Bazar shootout
Fresh BNP pledge to ‘restore’ democracy
Issuance of e-passports from Jan 22
HC to hear bail pleas of Prothom Alo editor, five others today
Ekushey Book Fair  now kicks off Feb 2  
Most mayoral candidates hail EC decision to defer polls
Man takes own life after killing wife, three others


Latest News
Work commences on masterplan to boost tourism
Unity can bring sure success for BNP in city polls: Fakhrul
India beat Australia by 7 wickets to clinch ODI series
Iran threatens to reconsider cooperation with IAEA
BFDC employee dies in ‘custody’ in capital
Woman killed in road crash
President Xi discuses Rohingya issue with Myanmar
BNP observes Zia’s birth anniv
Dhaka stocks gain most since 2013
Bangladesh in Bangabandhu Cup semis
Most Read News
Writ seeks HC order on providing 'anti-rape device'
Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, 3 others
SSC, equivalent examinations rescheduled to start on Feb 3
60 killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib
Last phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
Oil factory, cotton warehouse burned in Keraniganj fire
Expat woman found dead at Kaliganj
CAA is India’s internal matter: Hasina
Amar Ekushey Book Fair deferred to Feb 2
HC asks to form committee to prevent rape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft