Issuance of e-passports from Jan 22





The e-passport will be delivered within 15 days while the urgent one in seven days and most urgent ones in two days.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the launching of issuance and distribution of e-passports at a programme in Bangabandhu International Convention Centre (BICC) at Agargaon in Dhaka.

At a press conference held at the ministry, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said they had already completed all preparations and formalities in distributing newly introduced e-passport to the citizens.

The e-Passport project is being implemented jointly by the Department of Immigration and Passport (DIP) and the Bangladesh Army.

Through an e-Passport, the authorities will be able to verify an individual's details in only 30 seconds, Kamal said.

The validity of an e-Passports will be five and 10 years.

The citizens, however, will still need a police clearance to obtain passports but they were trying to make the process online to 'lessen harassment', the minister added.

Initially e-passports will be distributed from Agargaon, Jatrabari and Uttara passport offices.

To get a regular e-passport of pages 48, an individual will need Tk 3,500 for five years and Tk 5,000 for 10 years while Tk 5,500 and Tk 7,000 will be needed to get an urgent e-passport.























