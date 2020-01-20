Video
Monday, 20 January, 2020, 2:29 AM
HC to hear bail pleas of Prothom Alo editor, five others today

Published : Monday, 20 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday ordered the law enforcers not to harass or arrest Prothom Alo Editor and Publisher Matiur Rahman and five others until the hearing of the bail petitions in a case filed over the death of Dhaka Residential Model College student Naimul Abrar Rahat.
The bail petitions of the six were filed with a High Court bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq on the day. The hearing on the bail petitions will be held today (Monday)
Five other accused in the case are Prothom Alo Deputy Editor Anisul Hoque, Kishor Alo Senior Assistant Editor Mahitul Alam, Prothom Alo Head of Event and Activation Kabir Bakul, and executives Shah Paran Tushar and Subhasis Pramanik.
Senior lawyer M Amir-ul Islam appeared for the petitions in the court. Matiur Rahman along with five others appeared before the HC bench at 10:00am,.
On January 16, a Dhaka court issued arrest warrants against Prothom Alo Editor and Publisher Matiur Rahman and nine others in the case.


