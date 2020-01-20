Ekushey Book Fair  now kicks off Feb 2  





The decision came on Sunday, a day after the Election Commission rescheduled the polls to February 1 from January 30 amid student protests and legal petitions over the original date.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will formally inaugurate the month-lomg Amar Ekushey Boi Mela on February 2, instead of February1this year.

Confirming the matter, Dr Jalal Ahmed, Member Secretary of the Fair Organizing Committee, said, "The Prime Minister's Office has notified us that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will come to inaugurate the Fair on February 2. "So, the Fair will be held after the inauguration as Dhaka city polls are rescheduled to be held on February 1," said Dr Jalal, who is also the Director for sales, marketing and reprinting department of Bangla Academy.

Every year, the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela is traditionally inaugurated by the Prime Minister of the country on February 1.



















Bangla Academy has deferred the launch of Ekushey Book Fair to February 2 from February 1, due to the rescheduled mayoral polls in Dhaka.The decision came on Sunday, a day after the Election Commission rescheduled the polls to February 1 from January 30 amid student protests and legal petitions over the original date.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will formally inaugurate the month-lomg Amar Ekushey Boi Mela on February 2, instead of February1this year.Confirming the matter, Dr Jalal Ahmed, Member Secretary of the Fair Organizing Committee, said, "The Prime Minister's Office has notified us that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will come to inaugurate the Fair on February 2. "So, the Fair will be held after the inauguration as Dhaka city polls are rescheduled to be held on February 1," said Dr Jalal, who is also the Director for sales, marketing and reprinting department of Bangla Academy.Every year, the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela is traditionally inaugurated by the Prime Minister of the country on February 1.