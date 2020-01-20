Most mayoral candidates hail EC decision to defer polls





BNP mayor candidates for Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Tabith Awal and Ishraque Hossain for the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) welcomed the EC decision to defer the polls date amid protest of Hindu community.

Awami League DSCC mayor candidate Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, on the other hand, said it could be have been better for the EC to fix the polls date earlier than changing the date of SSC examination.

But AL mayor candidate for DNCC Atiqul Islam has hailed the EC's decision to change the polls date.

However, deferment of city polls date has given mayor and councilor candidates two more days to reach voters.

Election posters and banners have dotted the whole capital city as the candidates kept going from one place to another to secure their votes.

On Sunday's polls campaign, BNP mayoral candidate for the DNCC Tabith Awal told media during a mass campaign in Mirpur BRTA area that all would be united to free the country's democracy through winning the February 1 polls.

He urged all to keep alert so that city polls could be held in free and fair manner.

Ariqul Islam on Sunday said if he was elected he would make the capital women friendly and digitalize the city.

He said this while addressing a mass campaigning in the city's Kallyanpur area.

IN DSCC, AL mayor candidate Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh at a mass campaign in city's Arambagh area said, "You give me time for February 1 I will give five years for you."

BNP candidate Ishraque Hossain said, "If elected I will free the corporation from corruption. All 52 institutions of city corporation will work together to develop the city."

He said this while addressing a mass campaign at Azimpur on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Jatiya Party mayor candidate Saifuddin Ahmed Milon was not seen at any election campaign in DSCC.

Meanwhile, a press release of Jatiya Party on Sunday said an election steering committee was formed.

ABM Ruhul Amin Hawlader co-chairman of the party for DNCC polls, was made the committee head, said a press release.





















