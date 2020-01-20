Man takes own life after killing wife, three others





A woman was also injured during the incident that took place at Pallathol Tea Estate in the upazila.

The murderer was identified as Nirmal Karmakar, 40. He killed his wife Jolly Banarji, 35, mother-in-law Laxmi Banarji, 50, and two neighbours Basanto Bhoumik, 55, and his daughter Shiuli Bhoumik, 16.

Police said Nirmal was a drug addict and killed the four over a family feud, police said.

The injured, Kanun Bhoumik, 40, wife of Basanto, was admitted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital in a critical condition. All the deceased and injured except Nirmal were workers of the tea garden.

Nirmal, 35, later hanged himself from the ceilng of his house at Pallathol Tea Garden area, Barlekha Police Station ASI Roksana Begum said quoting the tea garden authorities.

"Nirmal married Joly around a year ago and had been living with his -laws since then

He locked in an altercation with his wife around 5:00 am and at one stage, he beat up her and hacked indiscriminately.

When Jolly's mother and two neighbours tried to resist Nirmal, he hacked the trio, killing Jolly, her mother and two neighbours on the spot and injuring Kanon. Immediately after the incident, Nirmal committed suicide.

Md Faruque Ahmed, police superintendent of Moulvibazar, visiting the spot. According to primary information, Nirmal alone killed all the four over a family feud. Police are investigating into the incident- the SP added .

Yasunul Haque. Officer-in-charge of Borolekha Police Station, said they sent the bodies to Moulvibazar 250-bed hospital morgue for autopsy.































