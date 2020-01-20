Schoolgirl electrocuted in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Jan 19: A schoolgirl was electrocuted at home in Baluabhata Adarshapara village under Badarganj upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Mariyam Akhter, 15, daughter of Abdul Mannan of the village and also a student of class nine of Chandkuthirdanga Girls' High School under Badarganj upazila.

Quoting family sources, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Badarganj Thana Habibur Rahman Hawlader said the victim might have been electrocuted while switching off a plug with wet hand at her house around 9:00am.

"The victim was rushed to Badarganj Upazila Health Complex where the attending physicians declared her dead," the OC said. -BSS











