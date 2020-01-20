Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 January, 2020, 2:29 AM
latest
Home News

Schoolgirl electrocuted in Rangpur

Published : Monday, 20 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

RANGPUR, Jan 19: A schoolgirl was electrocuted at home in Baluabhata Adarshapara village under Badarganj upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Mariyam Akhter, 15, daughter of Abdul Mannan of the village and also a student of class nine of Chandkuthirdanga Girls' High School under Badarganj upazila.
Quoting family sources, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Badarganj Thana Habibur Rahman Hawlader said the victim might have been electrocuted while switching off a plug with wet hand at her house around 9:00am.
"The victim was rushed to Badarganj Upazila Health Complex where the attending physicians declared her dead," the OC said.            -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ken Starr, celebrity lawyer Dershowitz join Trump defense team
Schoolgirl electrocuted in Rangpur
Cover of three new books by Selim Sulaiman unwrapped
Key questions ahead of Libya peace conference in Berlin
Abdication, divorces and death: A century of UK royal crises
Half of my listeners Bangladeshi, says evergreen Anjan Dutt
Dinosaur extinction: ‘Asteroid strike was real culprit’
Anglesey dead birds 'could have been fleeing bird of prey'


Latest News
Work commences on masterplan to boost tourism
Unity can bring sure success for BNP in city polls: Fakhrul
India beat Australia by 7 wickets to clinch ODI series
Iran threatens to reconsider cooperation with IAEA
BFDC employee dies in ‘custody’ in capital
Woman killed in road crash
President Xi discuses Rohingya issue with Myanmar
BNP observes Zia’s birth anniv
Dhaka stocks gain most since 2013
Bangladesh in Bangabandhu Cup semis
Most Read News
Writ seeks HC order on providing 'anti-rape device'
Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, 3 others
SSC, equivalent examinations rescheduled to start on Feb 3
60 killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib
Last phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
Oil factory, cotton warehouse burned in Keraniganj fire
Expat woman found dead at Kaliganj
CAA is India’s internal matter: Hasina
Amar Ekushey Book Fair deferred to Feb 2
HC asks to form committee to prevent rape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft