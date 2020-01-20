

Cover of three new books by Selim Sulaiman unwrapped

The books are: "Ni Hao: Made in China-2" published by Tamralipi, "Daughter of Stone Forest" and "Old Spice, North Star" published by Utsa Prakashani.

Selim Sulaiman also authored two other books "Projapoti, Polayan and Rokto" and "Ni Hao: Made in China".

The function was attended, among others, by renowned fiction writer and educationist Hosne Ara Shahed, renowned researcher, writer and former VC of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Mahmud Hasan, writer Khondokar Mahmudul Hasan, well-known artist Manik De, artist Abdul Halim Montu, Tamralipi publisher AKM Tariqul Islam Rony, and Utsa Prakashani publisher Mustafa Selim.

The function concluded through rendering Baul songs by Latif Sarkar and the students of Baptist Mission Integrated School.

















