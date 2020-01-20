

Half of my listeners Bangladeshi, says evergreen Anjan Dutt

"Half of the listeners of my music are Bangladeshis. I came here multiple times to sing my songs," said Anjan who passed his 66 glorified years in style, while talking to this correspondent on his love for his music enthusiasts in Bangladesh.

On the occasion of his 67th birthday (being celebrated on Jan 19), the Darjeeling-born maestro, attended the 18th Dhaka International Film Festival in the capital on Sunday.

Sharing his experience as a journeyman with this correspondent, Anjan who brought a breath of fresh air in Bengali music and cinema, said, "I always wanted to come here with my films as well, as I'm in this industry for such a long time."

Born on January 19, 1953, Anjan is credited for creating a new genre of music in Kolkata-based on the middle-class life and their everlasting crisis. He, alongside with contemporary artist Kabir Sumon and Nachiketa, made countless evergreen songs of this genre, and Anjan rightfully earned the love in both the Bengals for his hit classics, including 'Bela Bose', 'Ranjana Ami ar Ashbona', 'Bhalobashi Tomay', 'Ekdin Brishti te Bikele' and many more.

A National Award winner for his acclaimed film 'Ranjana Ami Ar Ashbona' (2011), Anjan debuted as an actor in Mrinal Sen's film 'Chalachitra' (1981), for which Anjan received the award for the best newcomer at Venice Film Festival.

Since his debut, the noted actor-turned filmmaker acted in 43 films, and directed 24 of those, including the popular detective series Byomkesh Bakshi.

"I was successful to showcase my first and till date, the only stage play 'Salesman er Shongshar', an adaptation of Arthur Miller's famous play 'Death of a Salesman' in Dhaka last year, and was overwhelmed," said Anjan.

"So, I really wanted to come to Bangladesh with my cinema and thankfully I made it, thanks to the organisers", Anjan explained his intention and joy at being at the DIFF 2020.

Anjan's participation in the DIFF happened with his film 'Finally Bhalobasha' which portrays courageous storytelling- a process that made Anjan unique and special.

His movies often talked about complexities in relationships, psychological hardships, different orientations in sexuality such as homophobia and many other courageous subject matters.

Next Venture

Speaking about his next venture, Anjan said, "My next venture is a comedy, an opera-style satire. The story goes like this- some people live in a place for so many years and got used to that land- one day the landlord suddenly came up, claiming its ownership. The story had been revolving in my mind for quite some time, and coincidentally it matched with the ongoing NRC-CAB issues in India. It'll be a musical film."

Asked whether his Bangladeshi fans will see him in a Bangladeshi film in the future, he said, "I really wish and want to work in Bangladeshi cinema. In fact, I was in discussion with Mostofa Sarwar Farooki about a movie a couple of years ago, but unfortunately, it didn't happen, though it was no one's fault. I still have the wish intact in my heart."

Asked whether he has any upcoming musical project regarding the ongoing NRC issue in India, to which the eminent musical artist replied, "Years ago, I wrote a song sitting inside a cafe in Bailey Road, named 'Chokher Jol Kingba Pani'- which surprisingly relates to the NRC issue.

"I believe I shouldn't make any other song until I get the feeling that the new one is better than that song. I don't want to make songs without my satisfaction," he added.

What is the mantra of living a happy life? The artist replied, "Living well is necessary, loving well is necessary. I have aged well, and still gathering a lot of experiences each and every day. Maintaining friendship is also very necessary for a happy life. And one more thing - that is acceptance. I know I'm aged well, accepting it, moving forward and trying to make my works meaningful."

In order to celebrate his debut participation with his film in Bangladesh, the eminent artist is spending his 67th birthday in Bangladesh. "As DIFF is very close to my heart, I'm also joining the festival's closing ceremony on Sunday," Anjan said. -UNB

























Eminent Indian-Bengali actor-filmmaker-musician Anjan Dutt has said half of his music listeners are Bangladeshis that prompts him to travel frequently to Bangladesh to sing his songs for his huge fans here."Half of the listeners of my music are Bangladeshis. I came here multiple times to sing my songs," said Anjan who passed his 66 glorified years in style, while talking to this correspondent on his love for his music enthusiasts in Bangladesh.On the occasion of his 67th birthday (being celebrated on Jan 19), the Darjeeling-born maestro, attended the 18th Dhaka International Film Festival in the capital on Sunday.Sharing his experience as a journeyman with this correspondent, Anjan who brought a breath of fresh air in Bengali music and cinema, said, "I always wanted to come here with my films as well, as I'm in this industry for such a long time."Born on January 19, 1953, Anjan is credited for creating a new genre of music in Kolkata-based on the middle-class life and their everlasting crisis. He, alongside with contemporary artist Kabir Sumon and Nachiketa, made countless evergreen songs of this genre, and Anjan rightfully earned the love in both the Bengals for his hit classics, including 'Bela Bose', 'Ranjana Ami ar Ashbona', 'Bhalobashi Tomay', 'Ekdin Brishti te Bikele' and many more.A National Award winner for his acclaimed film 'Ranjana Ami Ar Ashbona' (2011), Anjan debuted as an actor in Mrinal Sen's film 'Chalachitra' (1981), for which Anjan received the award for the best newcomer at Venice Film Festival.Since his debut, the noted actor-turned filmmaker acted in 43 films, and directed 24 of those, including the popular detective series Byomkesh Bakshi."I was successful to showcase my first and till date, the only stage play 'Salesman er Shongshar', an adaptation of Arthur Miller's famous play 'Death of a Salesman' in Dhaka last year, and was overwhelmed," said Anjan."So, I really wanted to come to Bangladesh with my cinema and thankfully I made it, thanks to the organisers", Anjan explained his intention and joy at being at the DIFF 2020.Anjan's participation in the DIFF happened with his film 'Finally Bhalobasha' which portrays courageous storytelling- a process that made Anjan unique and special.His movies often talked about complexities in relationships, psychological hardships, different orientations in sexuality such as homophobia and many other courageous subject matters.Next VentureSpeaking about his next venture, Anjan said, "My next venture is a comedy, an opera-style satire. The story goes like this- some people live in a place for so many years and got used to that land- one day the landlord suddenly came up, claiming its ownership. The story had been revolving in my mind for quite some time, and coincidentally it matched with the ongoing NRC-CAB issues in India. It'll be a musical film."Asked whether his Bangladeshi fans will see him in a Bangladeshi film in the future, he said, "I really wish and want to work in Bangladeshi cinema. In fact, I was in discussion with Mostofa Sarwar Farooki about a movie a couple of years ago, but unfortunately, it didn't happen, though it was no one's fault. I still have the wish intact in my heart."Asked whether he has any upcoming musical project regarding the ongoing NRC issue in India, to which the eminent musical artist replied, "Years ago, I wrote a song sitting inside a cafe in Bailey Road, named 'Chokher Jol Kingba Pani'- which surprisingly relates to the NRC issue."I believe I shouldn't make any other song until I get the feeling that the new one is better than that song. I don't want to make songs without my satisfaction," he added.What is the mantra of living a happy life? The artist replied, "Living well is necessary, loving well is necessary. I have aged well, and still gathering a lot of experiences each and every day. Maintaining friendship is also very necessary for a happy life. And one more thing - that is acceptance. I know I'm aged well, accepting it, moving forward and trying to make my works meaningful."In order to celebrate his debut participation with his film in Bangladesh, the eminent artist is spending his 67th birthday in Bangladesh. "As DIFF is very close to my heart, I'm also joining the festival's closing ceremony on Sunday," Anjan said. -UNB