Imran warns India over attacks

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that Pakistan will not continue to watch as India carries out military attacks along the Line of Control (LoC) targeting civilians.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said: "I want to make clear to India and the international community that if India continues its military attacks killing civilians across LoC, Pakistan will find it increasingly difficult to remain an inactive observer along the LoC."

He reiterated that the United Nations (UN) needs to intervene in the situation in occupied Kashmir. "As Indian occupation forces continue to target and kill civilians across the LoC with increasing intensity and frequency, there is an urgent need for UNSC [United Nations Security Council] to insist India allow UNMOGIP [United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan] to return [to the LoC along occupied Kashmir]." "We fear an Indian false flag operation," Imran added. -DAWN