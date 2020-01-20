Video
Monday, 20 January, 2020, 2:28 AM
FB sorry for Xi rude name gaffe

Published : Monday, 20 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

WASHINGTON, Jan 19: Facebook Inc (FB.O) on Saturday blamed a technical error for Chinese leader Xi Jinping's name appearing as "Mr Shithole" in posts on its platform when translated into English from Burmese, apologizing for any offense caused.
The error came to light on the second day of a visit by the president to the Southeast Asian country, where Xi and state counselor Aung San Suu Kyi signed dozens of agreements covering massive Beijing-backed infrastructure plans.
A statement about the visit published on Suu Kyi's official Facebook page was littered with references to "Mr Shithole" when translated to English, while a headline in local news journal the Irrawaddy appeared as "Dinner honors president shithole".
It was not clear how long the issue lasted but Google's translation function did not show the same error.    -REUTERS


