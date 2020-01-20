



In the audio released by CNN, Trump did not refer to an "imminent" attack which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said Soleimani was planning. Nor was there a reference to "four embassies" which Trump later alleged were being targeted.

"He was saying bad things about our country. He was saying like, 'We're going to attack your country. We're going to kill your people.' I said 'Look, how much of this shit do we have to listen to?'," Trump told his guests.

"They said, 'Sir, and this is from, you know, cameras that are miles in the sky. They are together sir. Sir, they have two minutes and 11 seconds. No bullshit. They have two minutes and 11 seconds to live, sir. They're in the car. They're in an armored vehicle going. Sir, they have approximately one minute to live, sir... 30 seconds, 10, nine, eight... then all of sudden boom. They're gone, sir.'"

Authorization for the attack that killed Suleimani was given by Trump seven months ago. The revelation cast more doubt on Trump's assertion that the drone strike was ordered as a preemptive measure against 'imminent threats.' Furthermore, speculation and discussion surrounding the series of events now includes the question of why this information was not cited as a reason for the attack instead of 'imminent threat,' which no evidence has supported. -AFP

















