Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 January, 2020, 2:28 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

India, Sri Lanka seek closer military ties as China clout grows

Published : Monday, 20 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

COLOMBO,  Jan 19: Sri Lanka and India vowed to strengthen military ties and widen maritime links with neighbours after security talks, the president's office said Sunday, as China's economic clout increases in the region.
China, a long-time regional rival of India, has been widening its footprint in the region, including building ports and expressways and upgrading airports in Sri Lanka and the Maldives.
India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Saturday with recently elected Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and discussed setting up a maritime research coordination centre.
It did not give details of the proposed centre, but said other nations in the region should be included as observers.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Imran warns India over attacks
UK to ban low-skilled migrants
FB sorry for Xi rude name gaffe
One minute to live
India, Sri Lanka seek closer military ties as China clout grows
Harry, Meghan drop royal titles and duties
Trump trial could be over in two weeks
BRI and China’s influence in South East Asia: Analysis


Latest News
Work commences on masterplan to boost tourism
Unity can bring sure success for BNP in city polls: Fakhrul
India beat Australia by 7 wickets to clinch ODI series
Iran threatens to reconsider cooperation with IAEA
BFDC employee dies in ‘custody’ in capital
Woman killed in road crash
President Xi discuses Rohingya issue with Myanmar
BNP observes Zia’s birth anniv
Dhaka stocks gain most since 2013
Bangladesh in Bangabandhu Cup semis
Most Read News
Writ seeks HC order on providing 'anti-rape device'
Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, 3 others
SSC, equivalent examinations rescheduled to start on Feb 3
60 killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib
Last phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
Oil factory, cotton warehouse burned in Keraniganj fire
Expat woman found dead at Kaliganj
CAA is India’s internal matter: Hasina
Amar Ekushey Book Fair deferred to Feb 2
HC asks to form committee to prevent rape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft