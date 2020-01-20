Video
Monday, 20 January, 2020
Trump trial could be over in two weeks

Published : Monday, 20 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

WASHINGTON, Jan 19: Bill Clinton's 1999 impeachment trial lasted five weeks; Andrew Johnson's went on for three months in 1868. If the White House and Republicans have their way, President Donald Trump's trial will be over in two weeks, just in time for him to celebrate his expected acquittal in the February 4 State of the Union Address.
But that depends on Republicans being able to block Democrat demands to subpoena documents and witnesses that could strengthen the case against the president. So far, Republicans, led by Trump's tough protector, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have the upper hand.
Trump's trial for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress will be decided on Tuesday, with the 100 senators debating voting on procedures: the time given to opening arguments from the prosecution and defense, and questioning by the senators -- the jury in the case.
Trump's legal team presented  Saturday its line of defense for his upcoming impeachment trial, a process they dismissed as unconstitutional and "dangerous." It was the first time the team presented its arguments, modeled on those put forward since December by Trump and his fellow Republicans.
White House counsel Pat Cipollone will be lead lawyer, backed by Trump's personal attorney Jay Sekulow. They will be joined by Ken Starr, who was at the center of Bill Clinton's impeachment in the 1990s, and celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz.
In an initial response to the president's being charged, written by Cipollone and Sekulow, the defense said that the articles of impeachment -- passed by the majority-Democrat House of Representatives -- "are a dangerous attack on the right of the American people to freely choose their president."
"This is a brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election and interfere with the 2020 election," the team said in a statement.    -AFP


