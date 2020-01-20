BRI and China’s influence in South East Asia: Analysis





The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is President Xi Jinping's grand strategy that aims to reestablish the ancient Silk Road and expand China's influence across the globe. Statistically, China's trade in goods with BRI countries exceeds $5.5 trillion, involving in 82 overseas economic and trade cooperation zones, and generating $28.9 billion in FDI and 244,000 jobs.

The latest in a series of Chinese mega-projects in Myanmar that have been drawn into debate is the strategic Kyaukpyu SEZ in Rakhine State of Myanmar. The USD 10 billion project involving developing a new deep-sea port (USD 7.5 billion) and an industrial park (USD 2.5 billion) was awarded to a consortium led by Chinese state investment company, CITIC Group in 2015.

A couple of months earlier, Sean Turnell, a senior economic consultant to Suu Kyi expressed similar concerns about the project saying that the USD 7.5 billion price tag for the deep-sea port was "way, way, way beyond what [Myanmar] needs." According to Turnell, the Myanmar government has "really taken notice" of Sri Lankan experience where Colombo had to give Chinese companies a 99-year lease for the USD 1 billion Hambantota port in southeast of the Island nation as it was unable to repay debt it heavily borrowed from China for the construction of the port.

The Southeast Asian energy sector, with its abundant resources and huge demand of investment, has also brought about opportunities as well as challenges to the Chinese investment and thus offering lessons and experiences to explore the prospect of the BRI. The McKinsey Global Institute forecasts the need for over $2 trillion in infrastructure investment across ASEAN, including the sectors of transportation, energy, and telecommunications. -REUTERS

















