Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 January, 2020, 2:28 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

BRI and China’s influence in South East Asia: Analysis

Published : Monday, 20 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

LONDON, Jan 19: The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), since its inception in late 2013, has drawn tremendous global attention. The views of political leaders, business people, the media, and analysts on the prospect of the BRI are ostensibly polarized. One group asserts that the BRI will dramatically increase Beijing's global influence, particularly in China's neighborhood.
The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is President Xi Jinping's grand strategy  that aims to reestablish the ancient Silk Road and expand China's influence across the globe. Statistically, China's trade in goods with BRI countries exceeds $5.5 trillion, involving in 82 overseas economic and trade cooperation zones, and generating $28.9 billion in FDI  and 244,000 jobs.
The latest in a series of Chinese mega-projects in Myanmar that have been drawn into debate is the strategic Kyaukpyu SEZ in Rakhine State of Myanmar. The USD 10 billion project involving developing a new deep-sea port (USD 7.5 billion) and an industrial park (USD 2.5 billion) was awarded to a consortium led by Chinese state investment company, CITIC Group in 2015.
A couple of months earlier, Sean Turnell, a senior economic consultant to Suu Kyi expressed similar concerns about the project saying that the USD 7.5 billion price tag for the deep-sea port was "way, way, way beyond what [Myanmar] needs." According to Turnell, the Myanmar government has "really taken notice" of Sri Lankan experience where Colombo had to give Chinese companies a 99-year lease for the USD 1 billion Hambantota port in southeast of the Island nation as it was unable to repay debt it heavily borrowed from China for the construction of the port.
The Southeast Asian energy sector, with its abundant resources and huge demand of investment, has also brought about opportunities as well as challenges to the Chinese investment and thus offering lessons and experiences to explore the prospect of the BRI.  The McKinsey Global Institute forecasts the need for over $2 trillion in infrastructure investment across ASEAN, including the sectors of transportation, energy, and telecommunications.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Imran warns India over attacks
UK to ban low-skilled migrants
FB sorry for Xi rude name gaffe
One minute to live
India, Sri Lanka seek closer military ties as China clout grows
Harry, Meghan drop royal titles and duties
Trump trial could be over in two weeks
BRI and China’s influence in South East Asia: Analysis


Latest News
Work commences on masterplan to boost tourism
Unity can bring sure success for BNP in city polls: Fakhrul
India beat Australia by 7 wickets to clinch ODI series
Iran threatens to reconsider cooperation with IAEA
BFDC employee dies in ‘custody’ in capital
Woman killed in road crash
President Xi discuses Rohingya issue with Myanmar
BNP observes Zia’s birth anniv
Dhaka stocks gain most since 2013
Bangladesh in Bangabandhu Cup semis
Most Read News
Writ seeks HC order on providing 'anti-rape device'
Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, 3 others
SSC, equivalent examinations rescheduled to start on Feb 3
60 killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib
Last phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
Oil factory, cotton warehouse burned in Keraniganj fire
Expat woman found dead at Kaliganj
CAA is India’s internal matter: Hasina
Amar Ekushey Book Fair deferred to Feb 2
HC asks to form committee to prevent rape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft