Deeney penalty saved but Watford dent Spurs Euro hopes





The key moment at Vicarage Road came with 20 minutes to go when Spurs goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga dived low to his left to keep out the Watford captain's spot kick.

Spurs came agonisingly close to snatching the win in stoppage time only for Watford substitute Ignacio Pussetto, making his debut for the club, to clear an Erik Lamela effort off the line.

But it was another point claimed during Watford's resurgence under Pearson, who has now overseen a run of four wins and two draws in his past six league games.

The result is frustrating for Jose Mourinho, whose team, without the injured Harry Kane and with uncertainty over the future of Christian Eriksen, could be 11 points off fourth spot by the end of the day.

Mourinho was pleased with Tottenham's performance but admitted they missed the physical presence of the injured Moussa Sissoko and Harry Kane, and Kane's eye for goal.

The Spurs boss said he would like to boost his forward options in the January transfer window but only if the right options became available.

"This is not the last match in Tottenham's history," he said. "Next Wednesday we have another one and next season we have many more so we have to be calm, be loyal to these boys, also respecting everything they try to do and if it happens it happens." -AFP















