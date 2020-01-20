Both semifinals of National Women's Handball today





Bangladesh Ansar will play Naogaon District in the first semifinal at 10:30 am while BJMC will face Jamalpur District in the other semis at 12 noon.

Earlier, Bangladesh Ansar beat Madaripur District by 36-12 goals, Naogaon defeated Dinajpur District by 14-8 goals, BJMC outplayed Rangamati District by 26-2 goals while Jamalpur crushed Faridpur District by 30-3 goals to reach the semifinals on Sunday at the same venue.

In the days' other matches, Police AC beat Panchagarh District by 15-12 goals while Police AC again defeated Dinajpur District by 22-5 goals. -UNB















