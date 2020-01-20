Premier Div Volleyball results





On the day, Border Guard Bangladesh beat Azad Sporting Club by 3-0 set while Bangladesh Water Development defeated Bangladesh Jail by 3-1 set points.

A total of ten teams, split into two groups, were taking part in the league, organised by Bangladesh Volleyball Federation (BVF).

Grouping:

Group A - Titas Club, Bangladesh Water Development Board, Bangladesh Police Athletics Club, Bangladesh Jail, Dhaka Sobuj.

Group B - Bangladesh Power Development Board, Border Guard Bangladesh, Wari Club, Azad Sporting Club and Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party. -BSS

















Two more matches of the Bangabandhu Popular Life Insurance Premier Division Volleyball League were decided on the fifth day (Sunday) at Shaheed Noor Hossain Volleyball Stadium in the city.On the day, Border Guard Bangladesh beat Azad Sporting Club by 3-0 set while Bangladesh Water Development defeated Bangladesh Jail by 3-1 set points.A total of ten teams, split into two groups, were taking part in the league, organised by Bangladesh Volleyball Federation (BVF).Grouping:Group A - Titas Club, Bangladesh Water Development Board, Bangladesh Police Athletics Club, Bangladesh Jail, Dhaka Sobuj.Group B - Bangladesh Power Development Board, Border Guard Bangladesh, Wari Club, Azad Sporting Club and Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party. -BSS