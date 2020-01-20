Video
Young Tigers make high-flying start in U19 WC

Published : Monday, 20 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Parvez Hossain Emon became the man of the match.

Bangladesh Under-19 team began their ICC Under-19 World Cup campaign in tremendous fashion as they outclassed Zimbabwe by nine wickets through D/L method in the rain-affected match at the Potchefstroom in South Africa on Saturday.
Being sent to bat first, Zimbabwe was reduced to 137-6 in 28.1 overs before rain halted the progress of the game. After the lengthy delay, Bangladesh's revised target was set for 130 in 22 overs. But the Bangladeshi youths made a mockery chase as they flayed Zimbabwe shredded bowling into pieces as they romped home the target of 132-1 in just 11.2 overs.
Opener Parvez Hossain Emon was the highest scorer for the side with an unbeaten 58 off 33, dispatching five fours and two sixes. No.3 batsman Mahmudul Hasan Joy was also not out on 38 off 26, sending the ball across the ropes for five times.
Emon and Joy shared an 89-run partnership for an undefeated second wicket stand after a whirlwind start provided by opener Tanzid Hossain, who before being dismissed as the only batsman blasted 10 ball-32, clobbering three fours and as many sixes.
For Zimbabwe the highest scorer was Tadiwanashe Marumani who made 31 runs while Milton Shumba contributed 28 runs.
Tanzim Hasan Shakib, Shoriful islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan picked up one wicket apiece for Bangladesh U19 team.
Brief Scores: Zimbabwe 137-6 in 28.1 overs (Tadiwanashe Marumani 31, Milton Shumba 28; Rakibul Hasan 1-19) lost to Bangladesh 132-1 in 11.2 overs (Parvez Hossain Emon 58, Mahmudul Joy 38*; Dion Myers 1-26) by 9 wickets (DLS).     -BSS


