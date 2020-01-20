Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 January, 2020, 2:26 AM
latest
Home Sports

Pressure was from ICC to play WTC game in Pakistan: Papon

Published : Monday, 20 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Pressure was from ICC to play WTC game in Pakistan: Papon

Pressure was from ICC to play WTC game in Pakistan: Papon

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon said that the main reason to visit Pakistan is to play the matches of World Test Championship (WTC) for which there is pressure on them from the International Cricket Council (ICC).
The two-match Test series that Bangladesh would play in Pakistan is the part of WTC game, which Papon said is like Test World Cup.
"If it is just bilateral series, then the situation would have been different but the two-match Test series is the part of World Test Championship, which is being organized by ICC. It is kind of World Cup. The championship game is being play by home and away basis, so there is no option [to avoid it]," Papon said here today.
"I think we should take part here as a full member of ICC. And ICC also wants that. This was the main pressure actually."
The BCB chief said they would understand the whole situation of Pakistan once they would play the three-match T20 International series for which Bangladesh is leaving the country on January 22. The three T20Is are scheduled to be held on January 24, 25 and 27 and all the matches will be held in Lahore.
"I think we will understand the whole scenario once we'll go there for T20 series. If the problem arises during the tour then we can discuss about it and can take the next course of action," he pointed out.
After the T20 series, Bangladesh would visit Pakistan for two more times-firstly for first Test and secondly for an ODI and the second Test.
The BCB president further said if any unwanted situation happens there, they would change their decision.
"ICC would send their team and they have already observed the security condition in Pakistan. Meantime, International team started visiting there. Even Sri Lanka played Test series. ICC is sending their team, and so considering all those factors, it was tough to say 'no' to the tour. Despite all these, if any unwanted situation happens, then we won't go there. If we think the situation is different than what we thought earlier, we'll immediately cancel the tour."
Nazmul Hassan Papon added that the players should concentrate on just cricket, leaving aside the security issue, which he said the BCB would deal with.
"I just want to say the players to concentrate on game, leaving the security issue aside. If the security issue in their mind, they can't concentrate on game. The BCB will deal with the security matter."
"It is tough to play cricket without mental peace. And yes we have sent an advance security team. The personnel from the NSI, DGFI will be there to observe the whole situation. For our part, we have taken full preparation. Now we just want the players to play with uncluttered mind."




Papon said that he would present in Pakistan to give the players mental strength there. Along with him, the chief selector Minhajul Abdein Nannu, Cricket Operations chairman Akram Khan would be there with the team. Sabbir Khan will be there as the operations manager of the team.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chelsea rocked as Hayden's late strike lifts Newcastle
Deeney penalty saved but Watford dent Spurs Euro hopes
Arsenal held again by late Sheff Utd leveller
Real make light of absentees to go top but Atletico beaten
Guardiola's birthday ruined as Palace snatch point
Security personnel to accompany Tigers during Pakistan tour
Both semifinals of National Women's Handball today
Tigers to miss inform Mushfiqur's service in Pak tour


Latest News
Work commences on masterplan to boost tourism
Unity can bring sure success for BNP in city polls: Fakhrul
India beat Australia by 7 wickets to clinch ODI series
Iran threatens to reconsider cooperation with IAEA
BFDC employee dies in ‘custody’ in capital
Woman killed in road crash
President Xi discuses Rohingya issue with Myanmar
BNP observes Zia’s birth anniv
Dhaka stocks gain most since 2013
Bangladesh in Bangabandhu Cup semis
Most Read News
Writ seeks HC order on providing 'anti-rape device'
Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, 3 others
SSC, equivalent examinations rescheduled to start on Feb 3
60 killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib
Last phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
Oil factory, cotton warehouse burned in Keraniganj fire
Expat woman found dead at Kaliganj
CAA is India’s internal matter: Hasina
Amar Ekushey Book Fair deferred to Feb 2
HC asks to form committee to prevent rape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft