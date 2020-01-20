

Domingo upbeat to beat Pakistan at their own den

The national team came back to their practice session for the tour under the supervision of head coach Russell Domingo, the only foreign staff who agreed to tour Pakistan with the team.

Domingo is confident that his side has enough power to beat the Pakistan at their own den, despite the opponents are ranked one in the T20 cricket at this moment.

"They are the No 1 team in the world. I see they have brought back Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez. They left out Mohammad Amir. But we know that they are a fantastic T20 side, so we would go there with full confidence," Domingo said here today during the team's practice session.

Last time they played a T20 series, Bangladesh beat India in the first T20, which was Tiger's maiden T20 victory over the closest neighbour. But they eventually lost the series by 2-1 despite showing some fighting spirit and that was what gave Domingo the confidence.

"Our T20 cricket is improving. We know it is a big challenge for us. We want to see how we compete with the No 1 team in the world. We nearly beat India, so we want to see if we can go one better and beat Pakistan in Pakistan," the South African added.

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan thrice in their last five meetings in the shortest format of cricket-another thing that made them confident.

Domingo said that he doesn't have any problem travelling to Pakistan and pretty comfortable with it. At the same time he made it clear that he will not miss the service of some of his team management members who opted not to travel to Pakistan.

"For me it was easy. I have signed up to coach Bangladesh so I will continually go to monitor and develop the team. I am pretty comfortable and looking forward to it. I have never been to Pakistan. I am seeing it as a good challenge, adventure and learning to see how cricket works in that country," Domingo remarked.

He also said that he respects the decision of the other backroom staffs about their reservation to go to Pakistan.









"It is their decision. But the game goes on. Players are the most important thing. As long as we have the players, it is the main thing," he concluded. -BSS





