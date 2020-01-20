Video
Bangladesh confirms last four

Published : Monday, 20 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Sports Reporter

Players of Bangladesh National Football Team celebrating after winning the crucial group stage match against Sri Lanka to confirm the semi-finals of the Bangabandhu Gold Cup Football at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday. photo: BFF

Bangladesh confirmed the semi-finals berth of the Bangabandhu Gold Cup 2020 with a 3-0 win over Sri Lanka in its last match of Group-A on Sunday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.
Winger Matin Miah in red and green outfits made a brace in the match scoring in the 17th and 64th minute while his compatriot M Ibrahim extend the winning margin scoring in the 83rd minute.
With the win, Group-A runner-up Bangladesh is now set to engage with Group-B champion Burundi in the second semi-final to be played on 23 January at 5:00pm at the same venue.
On the other hand, defending champion Palestine confirmed the semi-finals as the champion of Group-A following wins over host Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the other rivals of the group.  
The defending champion Palestine won the first match against Bangladesh by 2-0 margin and repeated the same margin win against the Lankans in the second match.
Before the Sunday-match, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, both sides, were in need of full three points to confirm the next round of the event.
The host boys were able to secure the semi-finals in 2015, 2016, 2018 and now 2020 in a row. In 2015, Bangladesh was succeeded in confirming the final as well. But, it was eliminated from the semis in last two times, in 2016 and 2018.
Now, Group-B rivals Seychelles and Mauritius will play the last match of the group today (Monday) at 5:00pm after which the runner-up of this group will be decided.
Burundi of this group had already moved to the last four winning over Mauritius and Seychelles in the previous matches.









