Monday, 20 January, 2020, 2:26 AM
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar

Published : Monday, 20 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

A day after veteran actor Shabana Azmi was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, her husband and lyricist Javed Akhtar has said that her condition is not serious. Currently, she is undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, and a series of medical tests "are positive".
Javed told Bollywood Hungama, "Don't worry. She is in the ICU but all the scan reports are positive. It seems there's no serious harm done." According to sources, Shabana will take more than a month to recover completely from her injuries.
Earlier, Dr Santosh Shetty, Executive Director and CEO Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, had said that the actor was not in danger. "She is stable and under observation," he said in a statement issued on Saturday evening.
On Saturday, Shabana was injured after her car rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, near the Khalapur toll booth. Javed, who was travelling in a separate car behind her, was unharmed.
An FIR has been registered against Shabana's driver Amlesh Yogendra Kamat by the driver of the truck, Rajesh Pandurang Shinde. "Due to rash driving by the car's driver, the car hit the moving truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway which resulted in the accident," the FIR copy read.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who reacted to the news of the accident. He wrote on Twitter, "The news of @AzmiShabana Ji's injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery."
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished her a speedy recovery. "Came to know abt Shabana Azmi ji's accident. I pray to God for her fast recovery and good health," he tweeted.
Several Bollywood celebrities, including Anil Kapoor, Tabu and Satish Kaushik, rushed to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital to meet Shabana on Saturday night.    -Hindustan Times


