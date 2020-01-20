Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 January, 2020, 2:26 AM
latest
Home Art & Culture

Momotaz releases new music video for public awareness

Published : Monday, 20 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Culture Desk

Momotaz releases new music video for public awareness

Momotaz releases new music video for public awareness

Celebrated singer Momotaz Begum's new music video has been released on January 16.
The song titled Fuler Naame'e Naam, sung by Momotaz, intends to raise awareness against the early marriage of the girls in Bangladesh. Alongside singing the song, she also appeared in the music video which depicted the adverse effects of the social issue.
The announcement regarding the song's release was made on January 16 through a press conference held at the Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Hall of the National Press Club, in the city.




To inaugurate the official release of the music video, the iconic singer and also the Member of Parliament Momotaz Begum and Farida Yeasmin, general secretary of the National Press Club, were present at the event, among other distinguished guests.
The music video will be available on various online and social media platforms namely Facebook and YouTube, and will also be broadcasted on national and private television and radio channels.
The initiative for the music video was taken by IMAGE Plus project funded by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Late actor Paul Walker’s vehicles garner $2.33 million at Arizona auction
Manchester mayor criticises Eminem for rap about Ariana Grande gig bomb
Momotaz releases new music video for public awareness
‘Gondi’ receives uncut censor certificate
Suchitra Sen’s death anniversary observed in Pabna
Grammys chief removed 10 days before ceremony over misconduct allegation
Remembering Selim Al-Deen


Latest News
Work commences on masterplan to boost tourism
Unity can bring sure success for BNP in city polls: Fakhrul
India beat Australia by 7 wickets to clinch ODI series
Iran threatens to reconsider cooperation with IAEA
BFDC employee dies in ‘custody’ in capital
Woman killed in road crash
President Xi discuses Rohingya issue with Myanmar
BNP observes Zia’s birth anniv
Dhaka stocks gain most since 2013
Bangladesh in Bangabandhu Cup semis
Most Read News
Writ seeks HC order on providing 'anti-rape device'
Man 'commits suicide' killing wife, 3 others
SSC, equivalent examinations rescheduled to start on Feb 3
60 killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib
Last phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
Oil factory, cotton warehouse burned in Keraniganj fire
Expat woman found dead at Kaliganj
CAA is India’s internal matter: Hasina
Amar Ekushey Book Fair deferred to Feb 2
HC asks to form committee to prevent rape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft