

Momotaz releases new music video for public awareness

The song titled Fuler Naame'e Naam, sung by Momotaz, intends to raise awareness against the early marriage of the girls in Bangladesh. Alongside singing the song, she also appeared in the music video which depicted the adverse effects of the social issue.

The announcement regarding the song's release was made on January 16 through a press conference held at the Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Hall of the National Press Club, in the city.









To inaugurate the official release of the music video, the iconic singer and also the Member of Parliament Momotaz Begum and Farida Yeasmin, general secretary of the National Press Club, were present at the event, among other distinguished guests.

The music video will be available on various online and social media platforms namely Facebook and YouTube, and will also be broadcasted on national and private television and radio channels.

The initiative for the music video was taken by IMAGE Plus project funded by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

