

‘Gondi’ receives uncut censor certificate

The director of the film said that it has obtained the uncut censor certificate on January 16. He said, "Everyone is delighted to receive the censorship certificate. The censor board members were very appreciative after watching the movie and gave the censor certificate without any objection. So, there is no obstacle now to release the movie."

He also added, "Audiences are eagerly waiting to see the film since the film's shooting had been started. We are hoping to release the film in the upcoming February."

The major two characters of the film are Sabyasachi Chakraborty from West Bengal and Suborna Mustafa from Bangladesh. The film also stars Shuvasish Bhowmick, Majnun Mizan, Aparna Ghosh, Aman Reza, Pavel Mukherjee and others.

The story of the film revolves around a friendship between a 65 year old man and a 55 year old woman, who develop emotions for each other. The film tells the stories of how their families react to their friendship and how their friendship at this age is considered as a taboo in our society.









There are three songs in the movie. Rupankar and Deep have given voice to these songs. The background music of the film, produced by Gorai Films, has been done by the renowned music composer from West Bengal, Debojyoti Mishra.





