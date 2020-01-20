

IU holds int'l seminar on Nanomedicine

The Department of Pharmacy of Islamic University (IU) in kushtia organized an international seminar on "Nanomedicines: Current Status and Future Aspects of Drug Delivery" on January 18, 2020 at science faculty building seminar room.IU Vice-Chancellor Prof M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari addressed the programme as chief guest while IU Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof M Shahinoor Rahman, Treasurer Prof M Selim Toha and Dean of Biological sciences Prof M Anwarul Haque were present as special guests and spoke at the function. Prof M Maniruzzaman chaired the programme where Prof Biswajit Mukharjee, Jadabpur University of India of Pharmaceutical Technology department & Principal Prof M Emdad Hossain, Pharmacy college of India at Azomghar were present at the event as resource persons. A large number student of Pharmacy department, teachers, and officials, among others were participated at the programme.